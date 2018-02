President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has praised efforts exerted by the army and police to fight terrorism in Sinai.

The Armed Forces and police are acting to defend and protect the country everywhere and not just in Sinai, Sisi said during a surprise visit to the Military Academy on Monday19/2/2018.

He urged students to abide by noble morals of the army.

Terrorism aims to destroy nations and it is the duty of the army to protect Egypt's security and people, the president said.