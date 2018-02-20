Egypt: Qabil Leaves for Geneva for WTO Trade Policy Review

Trade and Industry Minister Tarek Qabil left for Geneva on Monday 19/2/2018, leading a high-level delegation to take part in the World Trade Organization (WTO)'s trade policy review meetings.

The periodical meetings will kick off on Tuesday20/2/2018 and run for three days at the organization's headquarters and with the participation of all 164 members.

In statements, Qabil said the Trade Policy Review of Egypt aims at providing a chance to each member state to review the economic reforms and trade policies Egypt has been adopting to boost its economy and their impact on world trade.

This review comes 15 years after the 2005 review and it is of great significance as it sends important messages to Egypt's international and regional trade partners and economic institutions that the Egyptian economy is recovering and that Egypt is committed to its international obligations, he added.

Preparations for Egypt's Trade Policy Review took one year and a half during which delegations of the WTO visited Egypt twice and held meetings with all officials concerned, he added.

Over two days, the WTO will review the outlines of Egypt's economic performance and reforms adopted by the country to push forward its economy and improve the investment climate.