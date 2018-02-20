19 February 2018

Egypt Officially Launches Its 1st Smartphone 'SICO' Nationwide

The first Egyptian-manufactured Smartphone 'SICO' came to light, as it will be available at the markets nationwide.

That was at an event on Sunday18/2/2018, attended by Minister of Communications and Information Technology Yasser El Qadi and Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali Moselhi.

Chairman of the Egyptian Silicon Industries Co. (E-SICO) Mohamed Salem said SICO mobile phones represent the first local brand in the industry as the percentage of local component is 45 percent, noting it would be manufactured by the company's factory in New Assiut Park with EGP 400 million worth of investments.

The smartphone will also be distributed regionally in the African and Middle Eastern markets, having a regional guarantee, Salem added.

