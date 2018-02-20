Namibia: Seven Years in Prison for Drug Courier

An Angolan citizen who tried to smuggle a consignment of cocaine into Namibia in his stomach near the end of 2016 was described as a danger to society before being sentenced to an effective prison term of seven years yesterday.

While knowing he had been carrying a load of cocaine inside his body when police officers apprehended him, Huyeye Pascoal Joao did not take responsibility for his actions and instead allowed the court to go through a full trial, magistrate Alexis Diergaardt reminded him during his sentencing in the Windhoek Regional Court.

She told Joao that he abused the hospitality of Namibia by smuggling cocaine into the country. There was no dispute that drugs in general destroy the lives of people, she also remarked, before telling Joao he was a danger to society, and that he therefore had to be taken out of circulation.

Magistrate Diergaardt sentenced Joao (44) to eight years' imprisonment, of which two years were suspended for a period of five years on condition that he is not convicted of dealing in dangerous dependence-producing drugs during the period of suspension.

Joao was arrested on 12 December 2016, after he had arrived at Hosea Kutako International Airport east of Windhoek on a flight from South Africa. He had travelled from São Paulo in Brazil, via South Africa, to Namibia.

The Namibian Police had received a tip-off about Joao before he landed at the airport, and following his arrival, he was taken to a hospital in Windhoek where an X-ray examination showed he was carrying suspicious objects in his intestines. The police subsequently confiscated 121 cocaine 'bullets' - oval-shaped objects wrapped in plastic and customarily swallowed by drug mules - after those objects had made their way through Joao's digestive tract.

Joao denied guilt on charges of dealing in cocaine valued at N$423 500 and possession of cocaine when he went on trial in August last year. He did not testify in his own defence after the end of the prosecution's case.

Magistrate Diergaardt convicted him of dealing in dangerous dependence-producing drugs on Friday last week.

In her judgement, she found it had been proven that the same objects the police confiscated after they had passed through Joao's digestive tract were later delivered to the National Forensic Science Institute of Namibia, where they were analysed and found to contain cocaine.

She also reasoned that in the face of the seriousness of the allegations made against him during his trial, it was expected of Joao to at least offer some explanation to the court, rather than choose to exercise his right to silence.

Joao was represented by defence lawyer Garth Joseph. He was kept in custody during the 14 months since his arrest. Public prosecutor Filemon Nyau represented the state.