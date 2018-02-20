Tanzania: FIFA Delegates Arrive in Tanzania

Photo: The New Times

FIFA's delegation will start arriving in the country from today, Minister of Information, Sports, Arts and Culture, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe told sports editors in Dar es Salaam.

The Minister told scribers that another batch of Fifa secretariat members will arrive in the country Tuesday, ahead of the world soccer governing body President Gianni Infantino.

According to the Minister, Infantino's delegation will meet President John Magufuli at the State House in Dar es Salaam followed by media roundtable, whereas the delegation will meet with few selected journalists at Julius Nyerere International Conference Center (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam.

The Fifa delegation is expected to comprise 70 people including Heads of Soccer federations.