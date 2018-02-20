19 February 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: FIFA Delegates Arrive in Tanzania

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The New Times
Fifa boss Infantino is in Rwanda for a two-day official visit.(file photo).
By Digital Writer

FIFA's delegation will start arriving in the country from today, Minister of Information, Sports, Arts and Culture, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe told sports editors in Dar es Salaam.

The Minister told scribers that another batch of Fifa secretariat members will arrive in the country Tuesday, ahead of the world soccer governing body President Gianni Infantino.

According to the Minister, Infantino's delegation will meet President John Magufuli at the State House in Dar es Salaam followed by media roundtable, whereas the delegation will meet with few selected journalists at Julius Nyerere International Conference Center (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam.

The Fifa delegation is expected to comprise 70 people including Heads of Soccer federations.

Tanzania

Kakobe's Church Account Contains Almost $4-Million

THE Full Gospel Bible Fellowship (FGBF)'s NBC account, of which Bishop Zachary Kakobe is a signatory, has 8.13bn/-, the… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.