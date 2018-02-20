Ghana: Govt Will Harness the Country's Resources for National Devt--Akufo-Addo

press release

Ghana is not poor and the country's inability to fund most of its development projects was as a result of the mismanagement of the country's resources over the years, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has stated.

President Akufo-Addo, therefore, gave the assurance that his Government would prudently manage the country's resources in order to raise the needed funds to support the country's security services, particularly, the Police Service, to enable it effectively discharge it duties, especially in the upsurge of indiscipline and lawlessness in recent times.

He was speaking to a delegation of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs who paid a courtesy call on him at the Flagstaff Staff House on Wednesday.

Responding to Kuoro Richard Babibi Kanton VI, Tumu Kuoro, President of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs and Leader of the delegation, who expressed concern about the security challenges confronting the nation, President Akufo-Addo said Ghanaians would soon witness a clearly visible and enhanced Police Service that was capable of reducing crime and increasing public safety.

Last week, the President announced in his State of the Nation Address (SoNA) that his Government would make available and initial amount of Ghc800,000 to the Police Service for the procurement of critical and modern policing equipment and gadgets.

He further announced that in the medium to long term, Government would purchase drones and helicopters to assist the Police to combat violent and environmental crime in the country.

Kuoro Richard Babibi Kanton VI, Tumu Kuoro, made a litany of requests that included the full autonomy for the Wa Campus of the University of Development Studies (UDS), as a fully-fledged University, upgrade of the Wa Polytechnic to a University Status, establishment of Shear Board that will facilitate and hasten the development of shear as a cash crop, rehabilitation of the Wa Regional Hospital and the completion of the Wa Airport, among others.

Kuoro Richard Babini VI, congratulated President Akufo-Addo on his assumption to the high office as President, after convincingly winning the 2016 Elections and commended him and his government for the implementation of some of his campaign promises, especially the "Free SHS" and the "Planting for Food and Jobs" of which his people were the most beneficiaries.

Kuoro Richard Babini VI was grateful for the upgrade of three District Assemblies in his region to a Municipal status.

President Akufo-Addo said the rehabilitation of the Regional Hospital was captured in this year's budget and that the Wa Airport was completed and will commence operation soon.

The President reiterated government's was commitment to improving the infrastructural development of Wa and the entire country which was intrinsically linked to the improvement of the standard of living of all.

