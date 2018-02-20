Ghana: Registrar-General's Department Rolls Out One-Stop Shop and EQMS

press release

The roll out of the pilot phase of the One-Stop Shop and the Electronic Queue Management System (EQMS) has begun.

The One-Stop-Shop will afford Businesses/Company Registration Applicants the opportunity to obtain their documents such as the Ghana Revenue Authority's Tax Identification Number (TIN) and Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Number.

This means applicants will no longer visit GRA and SSNIT separately but will have transactions with these organizations at a central point-- which is the Registrar-General's Department (RGD) front office.

The aim of setting up the One-Stop-Shop for registration is to eliminate the bottle necks associated with accessing the various services from the respective institutions.

Additionally, the One-Stop Shop will enable applicants obtain the requisite documents through a more convenient and an easy process.

Furthermore, applicants who purchase registration forms from RGD will have TIN forms and SSNIT forms included in the pack to help the applicant complete all the requisite forms at a go and submit them at the RGD office for further processing.

The project, which is being piloted for three (3) months from February to April, is expected to enable the key stakeholders address any challenges that may arise in the pilot phase.

In a related development, RGD also deployed the EQMS on Monday, same day the One-Stop Shop began operations.

The EQMS will help streamline processes at the Front office to offer efficient services to applicants. It is also a measure to check the work output of staff.

The use of the EQMS will require that applicants pick a ticket from the ticketing machine based on the services they require and be directed to the appropriate cubicles for further processing of documents.

The public is, therefore, informed that effective Monday February 12, 2018, all applications must go through the Front Office to be verified and a hologram attached. Documents without a Hologram will not be processed.

Source: ISD