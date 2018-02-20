19 February 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Registrar-General's Department Rolls Out One-Stop Shop and EQMS

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The roll out of the pilot phase of the One-Stop Shop and the Electronic Queue Management System (EQMS) has begun.

The One-Stop-Shop will afford Businesses/Company Registration Applicants the opportunity to obtain their documents such as the Ghana Revenue Authority's Tax Identification Number (TIN) and Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Number.

This means applicants will no longer visit GRA and SSNIT separately but will have transactions with these organizations at a central point-- which is the Registrar-General's Department (RGD) front office.

The aim of setting up the One-Stop-Shop for registration is to eliminate the bottle necks associated with accessing the various services from the respective institutions.

Additionally, the One-Stop Shop will enable applicants obtain the requisite documents through a more convenient and an easy process.

Furthermore, applicants who purchase registration forms from RGD will have TIN forms and SSNIT forms included in the pack to help the applicant complete all the requisite forms at a go and submit them at the RGD office for further processing.

The project, which is being piloted for three (3) months from February to April, is expected to enable the key stakeholders address any challenges that may arise in the pilot phase.

In a related development, RGD also deployed the EQMS on Monday, same day the One-Stop Shop began operations.

The EQMS will help streamline processes at the Front office to offer efficient services to applicants. It is also a measure to check the work output of staff.

The use of the EQMS will require that applicants pick a ticket from the ticketing machine based on the services they require and be directed to the appropriate cubicles for further processing of documents.

The public is, therefore, informed that effective Monday February 12, 2018, all applications must go through the Front Office to be verified and a hologram attached. Documents without a Hologram will not be processed.

Source: ISD

Ghana

Dialogue On Togo Impasse - Demonstrations Suspended, 45 Detainees Released

The Togolese Government and the Coalition of 14 Opposition political parties have agreed to implement a number of… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghana Govt..

Copyright © 2018 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.