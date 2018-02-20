Uganda: NSSF Offers Free Yellow Fever Vaccination During Customer Week

National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has today kicked off its annual Customer Connect week with various activities including a medical camp that will see Ugandans get free Hepatitis B, diabetes and blood pressure screening and Yellow fever vaccination.

Richard Byarugaba, the NSSF managing director, said this morning that they will also use this opportunity to enroll members to their e-service channels that include SMS and email alerts in order to improve convenience and efficiency in their service delivery.

"The average usage of our e-channels is at 56 per cent on a monthly basis while the over the-counter engagement with customer stands at 43 per cent; we now want customers to be able to self-serve anytime, anywhere. I believe, will eventually reduce the queues at physical service points," he said.

Now in its fifth year, the NSSF Customer Connect week aims at increasing the Fund's customer engagement and collecting feedback to improve its overall customer service experience.

"I am happy to note that through this and other customer-focused initiatives, we have witnessed the Fund's customer satisfaction rate grow to 92 per cent as at December 2017 from 49 per cent seven years ago; meaning we are on the right track to improving customer service experience," Byarugaba said.

They also plan to conduct financial literacy trainings focusing on topics that include saving, investment, planning for retirement, personal finance management and debt management.

These will be supplemented by free financial advisory services from the Fund's investment team, Capital Markets Authority, Uganda Registrations Services Bureau, Uganda Law Society and the Uganda Securities Exchange

The initiative runs will run until Thursday February 22 at the Constitutional Square in Kampala and at the Fund's branches countrywide.