Tanzania: Envoys Off With High Hopes

TANZANIAN envoys in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup Young Africans and Simba left the country high spirited yesterday ahead of their return leg matches in Seychelles and Djibouti tomorrow and Wednesday respectively.

Yanga left earlier yesterday are heading to face hosts St Louis Suns at Stade de Linite in Seychelles capital, Victoria on Wednesday while Simba who jetted off late yesterday will be facing Djibouti's Gendarmerie at Stade du Ville in Djibouti. Yanga who registered a slim 1-0 win in the first leg at the National Stadium will be forced to work hard to protect their slim lead as opposed to their traditional rivals Simba who face a downhill task following a remarkable 4-0 win at the same venue last Sunday.

Simba will be much relaxed due to their superior goal average which makes them certain to sail through into the next round of the continental showpiece. The Jangwani Boys need to defend the solitary lead to make it into the next stage and play against the winner between Botswana's Township Rollers FC and Sudan's El Merreikh. If Simba win the game, they will face either Zambia's Green Buffaloes or Egyptian side Al Masry who also meet on Tuesday at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

In the opening leg, Green Buffaloes suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss in Cairo, hence they have a difficult task at home. Both envoys go away after completing their 18th round of the domestic league in Dar es Salaam and Shinyanga in the midweek. Meanwhile, four of the top five teams on the Mainland Premier League table failed to accumulate maximum points in round 18 of the league, a situation that slightly dragged them backward in the race towards the diadem.

Second-placed Yanga the best ride at the National Stadium following a deserved 4-1 victory over Majimaji, which enabled them to put up pressure on the league toppers Simba. The victory for the Jangwani lads was a wake up call to their traditional league rivals to thoroughly keep on watching who is coming behind them.

On the other hand, Simba, who still top the 16-team league table, saw their pace being slowed down at the summit of the table as they failed to stand tall at Mwadui Complex in Shinyanga following a 2-2 draw from resilient Mwadui who fought hard to ensure that the guests side does not pocket three points from their turf.

It was the sixth draw of the season for the Msimbazi giants who still enjoy unbeaten league run as they have won 12 matches for this term and were on the verge to go eight points clear at the top of the pyramid if they could win on the day. Again, Azam who currently sit third on the log with 35 points were held to a 1-1 draw against hosts Kagera Sugar at Kaitaba Stadium.

The results saw Azam being pushed to third position, two points adrift Yanga who have one game in hand. The Ice-cream makers side have now registered eight draws and six wins this season. Singida United also missed the glittering chance to keep themselves stepping deeper into the top five package as they were held to a 1-1 draw by hosts Kagera Sugar in the 19th round encounter, hence the Singida giants continue to cling on fourth position with 34 points on hand, one point behind third place occupants Azam. The most exciting battle as far as the league table is concerned is seen at the base of the log where fighting for survivor next season is becoming hot day by day.

League debutants Njombe Mji are still finding it hard to cope with the top flight league tempo as they are tailing the pack with 15 points from nineteen games played so far in this season. Their latest tie for the Njombe based lads saw them drawing 1-1 at home against Majimaji