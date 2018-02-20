Kenya: Blow for Gor as Injury Rules Out Lead Striker Tuyisenge

Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge will miss Wednesday's CAF Champions League preliminary round, return match against between Gor Mahia and Leonnes Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea due to injury.

The former Rwanda captain, who was Gor's second top scorer last season, injured his left knee during a league match against Zoo Kericho recently and was in fact withdrawn from the match.

That was Tuyisenge's first outing after returning from another injury, on his right hip that forced him to miss Gor's opening league match against Nakumatt.

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr however feels that Tuyisenge's absence is no cause for worry, as he has the necessary depth in the squad.

He particularly singled out George "Blackberry" Odhiambo, Kevin "Ade" Omondi, Ivorian Ephrem Guikan, Meddie Kagere as forwards who were capable of effectively filling the Rwandan's shoes.

"We are blessed with a good squad, and every player is working hard to be part of the team in every game. At the moment, we have four very good strikers and I am sure that they can deliver in that game," Kerr said.

Gor flew out of Nairobi early Monday morning for the coastal town of Malabo via Addis Ababa.

The Kenyan champions carry a 2-0 advantage to the return match that will be held at the 15,000-seater Nuevo Estadio de Malabo.

K'Ogalo, jetted out just hours before their rivals AFC Leopards took to the skies on their way to Madagascar for their Confederation Cup preliminary round, second leg match against Fosa Juniors.

Having drawn 1-1 with Fosa Juniors in their home match two weekends ago, Ingwe will be looking to score more than two goals in order to gain passage to the next round.

K'Ogalo have a much easier job against Leones Vegetarianos, as they only need to protect the 2-0 victory that they recorded in Nairobi a fortnight ago.

Should they prevail over "The Vegetarian Lions" this Wednesday, Gor will face either ASAC Concorde or Espérance de Tunis in the next round.

Ingwe on the other hand will face either Ngazi Sport or AS Port-Louis of Mauritius in the next round should they overcome Fosa Juniors in the return match scheduled for Wednesday evening.