Angola: Strategies to Tackle Illegal Immigration Defended

Uíge — The governor of the northern Uíge province, Pinda Simão, defended on Friday the need for the Provincial Delegation of Interior to adopt continued strategies to combat illegal immigration and other negative phenomena, by the provincial Delegation of the Interior.

The official, who addressed the Consultive Council of the referred institution, recognized the commitment of the varied organs that have secured the safety, order and tranquility of

the people.

However, he also spoke of the need to redouble efforts to tackle these sorts of phenomena that put the social stability of the society in jeopardy.