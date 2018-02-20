19 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Strategies to Tackle Illegal Immigration Defended

Tagged:

Related Topics

Uíge — The governor of the northern Uíge province, Pinda Simão, defended on Friday the need for the Provincial Delegation of Interior to adopt continued strategies to combat illegal immigration and other negative phenomena, by the provincial Delegation of the Interior.

The official, who addressed the Consultive Council of the referred institution, recognized the commitment of the varied organs that have secured the safety, order and tranquility of

the people.

However, he also spoke of the need to redouble efforts to tackle these sorts of phenomena that put the social stability of the society in jeopardy.

Angola

Head of State Appoints Supreme Court Justices

The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, last Monday under the proposal of the Higher Council of the… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.