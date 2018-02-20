Kenya: Cyprian Awiti Loses Homa Bay Governor Seat

The High Court has quashed the August 8 election victory of Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti.

Judge Joseph Karanja, sitting in Homa Bay, on Tuesday found the the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) did not conduct a free and fair election.

The case had been filed by Mr Awiti's challenger and independent candidate Oyugi Magwanga.

Mr Awiti becomes the second governor to lose his after Wajir's Ahmed Mohammed Abdi Mahamud, whose election was nullified following a successful petition on January 12.

More follows.