Angola: Executive Wants Autonomous Local Power

Benguela — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, said Monday in Benguela that the Executive is paying great attention to the issue of the autonomy of local authorities and administrative deconcentration and decentralization.

João Lourenço traveled to Benguela province this morning to chair the first regular meeting of the Local Governing Council (CGL) and visit the Lobito Refinery project, which has been paralyzed for a year, due to financial reasons.

He recalled that these principles (autonomy, deconcentration and decentralization) are embodied in the Constitution of the Republic.

"The citizen must find in the municipalities the satisfaction of their basic needs, such as public schools, health centers, hospitals, access to and use of drinking water and electricity, collection and treatment of solid waste," said the President.

He acknowledged that although the country has been independent for 42 years, circumstances of various kinds, including prolonged armed conflict, have led to excessive concentration and centralization of powers.

According to João Lourenço, it is intended to change this situation in order to comply with the desire of the majority, expressed in the polls, according to which life is done in the municipalities.

The Local Governing Council (CGL) is an auxiliary collegial body to the President of the Republic, in formulating and monitoring the implementation of the government policies of the State Administration at local level.

Among the competencies of this body is the appreciation of the budget proposals of the provincial governments, as well as the monitoring of the implementation of the Annual Plans and propose conciliation measures between the organs of the Central and Local Administration of the State.