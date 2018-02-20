Nigeria: Rotary Club Screens 1,400 for Free Eye Surgery

Some cataract patients, 2,278 in all, turned up for the final screening at this year's free cataract operation organized by Rotary Club of Lagos Palmgrove Estate. From the pool, 1,400 have been slated for operation at the General Hospital, Marina starting today, February 20 till March 6, 2018.

The screening took place at the nearly completed Rotary Eye Hospital provided by Indo Eye Foundation. The structure was put up by the Indian community based in Lagos with members from the Rotary Club of Lagos Palmgrove Estate and Rotary Club of Lagos Island, among others.

At the event, the District Governor, Rotary International, District 9110 comprising Lagos and Ogun states, Dr. Wale Ogunbadejo, said the screening was to identity patients with hypertension, diabetes and other ailments, to benefit from the free cataract operation.

"The beauty of it all is that at the completion of the Indo Eye Hospital, free cataract surgery would be carried out daily in the hospital instead of once in a year outreach where we bring doctors from India to carry out the exercise," he said.