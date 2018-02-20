19 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Animal Resources Affirms Importance of Boosting Cooperation With Southsudan State

Khartoum — Minister of Animal Resources, Gumaa Aror, has underlined importance of boosting joint cooperation and consolidating the historic and eternal relations between Sudan and South Sudan State.

This came when the Minister received in his of office Monday his South Sudanese counterpart, Jamis Jayka.

Aror said the meeting came within framework of desire of the two sides to boost joint cooperation and to deliberate over signing of Memorandum of Understanding on areas of combatting epidemic diseases, achievement of food security and fighting poverty.

He disclosed that the Memo would be signed Tuesday.

The Minister of Livestock and Fisheries of South Sudan, for his part, has appreciated level of joint cooperation on fields of health and safety of national cattle.

Read the original article on SNA.

