Somalia: Govt Appoints Police and Intelligence Commanders

Somali cabinet has overwhelmingly voted Monday to endorse the appointment of the new Police and Intelligence Agency [NISA] during a meeting in Mogadishu. According to a statement released by the cabinet, General Bashir Ahmed Mohamed was appointed as the new commander of the Somali Police Force.

Hussein Osman Hussein, former deputy Minister of Health named as the new NISA boss, while Gen Bashir Mohamed Jama "Gobe" returns to his old post as chief of Custodial Corps.

The cabinet has also endorsed the new Director General of Somalia's Communications Agency (NCA) established under Somalia's Communications Law 2017.