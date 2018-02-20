Nigeria: Naira Rain for Victorious Nigerian Skaters in Lagos

Nigerian skaters, who did the nation proud at the 2017 African Skating Championship in Lome, Togo, have received their financial rewards from president of the Nigeria Roller Sports and Skating Federation, Comrade Joseph Evah.

A total of 21 skaters represented Team Nigeria at the championship, where they won six medals made up of one silver and five bronze.Before their departure for Togo, Comrade Evah, a frontline Niger Delta activist, had promised to reward each gold winner with N200, 000, silver medal N150, 000 and bronze N100, 000.

At the reception for the athletes and their officials in Lagos at the weekend, Evah doled out over N900,000 cash to the victorious team, with Samuel Iganga smiling home with N150,000 for his silver winning effort.

Kelvin Chidindu, who got two bronze medals, went home with N200,000, while Abu Sadiq, Tunde Ishola and Wale Ibrahim smiled home with N100,000 each.All other athletes, who took part in the championship but failed to win a medal were given N30,000 each.

Speaking at the occasion, Comrade Evah, who single-handedly funded the skaters trip to the African Championship, said the reward scheme was meant to motivate the skaters for peak performance in subsequent events. "We need to encourage our athletes in every way possible in order for them to escape the pangs of poverty."

Evah promised to secure international passport for the athletes and their officials in readiness for their next outing in Egypt.Outside the cash rewards, the team's preparation and participation in the championship reportedly cost Comrade Evah about N2.3 million.

A representative of Lagos State Sports Commission, Mrs. Nariwo Oluwaseun praised Comrade Evah for his effort in giving the Nigeria Roller Sports and Skating Federation a solid foundation, just as he assured of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode's commitment in rendering assistance to them. Also speaking at the occasion, the President General of Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo promised to give the skaters all necessary support in subsequent outings.