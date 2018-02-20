Eritrea: Workshop On Research Papers

Asmara — The National Institute of Higher Education and Research organized a workshop on 16 February at the NCEW Hall on the 13 research papers sponsored by the Eritrean Research Center.

Speaking at the occasion, the Executive Director of the National Institute of Higher Education and Research, Dr. Haile Mihtsun indicating on the significance of research studies in higher education institutions, expressed expectation that the researches to focus on identifying and bringing about solutions to the challenges the society is facing.

Dr. Haile also added that research studies need to be in congruent with the national development programs and policies and that those who are working in higher education institutions should work hand in hand with various governmental institutions.

The chairman of the Eritrean Research Center, Prof. Zemenfes Tsege on his part, stating the main objective of the Center is to provide necessary support for the development of research studies, said that the primal goal of the Center is to expand researches with special attention on national priorities.

At the one-day workshop, several research papers including on the scientific way of cultivation of select barley seeds, the procedures of garnering grains and the impact of improper storage, TB on goats and camels, the planktons found in the Massawa beach and its benefits, the contribution of dried fish in ensuring food security were presented.

Moreover, research papers regarding the various kinds of Sharks found in Eritrea, the condition of the beaches and their significance in fishing activities, the knowledge, attitude and activities of nurses on the treatment of breast cancer, the awareness of the society on epileptics, researches on medicinal plants, child education and the support needed, assessment on the objective status of ecosystem on the Gulf of Zula, and the research papers concerning the geological features of Dekemhare and its environs were also presented and discussed.