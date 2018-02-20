Eritrea: Seminar for Members of 31st Round National Service

Sawa — The Commander of the EDF Training Center, Brig. Gen. Tekle Libsu conducted seminar for the members of the 31st round national service students on 18 February focusing on policy of the national service program and its contribution in strengthening national identity and national development programs.

Pointing out that the national service has significant contribution in the military, political and socio-economic development of the country in general and that of psychological development of the youth, strengthening national identity and ensuring the national sovereignty, Brig. Gen. Tekle said that the national service program was one of the priority policies designed immediately after independence.

Brig. Gen. Tekle underlined that the history of Eritrea is the history of resilience and heroism and that the noble value need to be transferred to posterity.

Indicating that one of the fundamental objectives of the national service is to create conscious and strong defense force that gives priority to the interest of the people, dedicated and disciplined as well as free of sub-national attitudes, Brig. Gen. Tekle said that the achievement so far registered attest to that.

The participants on their part said that the seminars being organized have strong contribution in increasing their knowledge and awareness and called for their sustainability.