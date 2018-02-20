19 February 2018

Eritrea: Workshop On Documentation of Cultural Heritage

Asmara — The Commission of Culture and Sports in collaboration with UNESCO organized a workshop on 19 February here in the capital on the modality of documentation of non-tangible cultural heritage.

Explaining on the importance of the document Eritrea signed in 2010 to preserve non-tangible heritage, Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, said that Eritrea is among countries rich in non-tangible heritage and that strong efforts is being exerted for their preservation. He also said that the project submitted to UNESCO is the continuation of the effort.

Ms. Karalyn Monteil, Cultural Heritage Specialist at the UNESCO Regional Office for East Africa, noted that Eritrea is one of the African countries to sign on the document drafted in 2003 to preserve non-tangible heritage and that the cultural heritage of the nine ethnic groups will be documented in two separate forms as 'urgent and already documented'.

At the workshop that will stay until 28 February extensive discussion will be conducted on traditional proverbs, anecdotes, stories, music and dance, marriage rituals, death and birth, cultural medicines, poems and handicrafts among others.

