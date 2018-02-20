8 February 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Customs Department Communes With Partners

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fred Vubem Toh

This was during the 10th edition of the Stakeholders' Night which took place on February 2, 2018.

The 10th edition of the come-together between the Customs Department and the business community code-named 'Stakeholders Night' took place on February 2, 2018 at the Sawa Hotel in Douala with a host of dignitaries and business magnets present.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, the Director General of Customs, Edwin Fongod Nuvaga, said the night was instituted to celebrate partnerships, evaluate the path covered as well as pave the way forward. He disclosed that despite a hostile economic environment in 2017, customs revenue witnessed an increase of FCFA 53.3 billion. He also urged his collaborators to redouble their efforts and work towards better performance and reinforcement of governance.

The Director General of SABC, Emmanuel de Tailly, who spoke on behalf of the partners congratulated the Customs Department for the increase in revenue and for honouring them. He however advised the department to reduce the time for clearing goods from the port by digitalising the process. He also pleaded the institution to fight against illicit trade and assure quality control in collaboration with ANOR in order to achieve greater performance.

The views of the SABA boss were corroborated by the Minister of Finance, Alamine Ousmane Mey accompanied to the occasion by his colleagues of the CEMAC region who were in Douala for the Conference of Ministers meeting. Minister Alamine Ousmane Mey suggested the department should ease formalities and curb delays in releasing goods through modernisation, simplification, as well as cost and time reduction.

He congratulated the customs officials for their performance in 2017 and reminded them of their FCFA 800 billion revenue target in 2018. It is worthy to mention that the 10th edition of the Stakeholder Night coincided with the International Customs Day celebrated on the theme "a sure commercial environment at the service of economic development."

Cameroon

National Interest Foremost

Be it in Garoua or anywhere in the country, sacrifices are primordial in ensuring that the country leaves up to… Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.