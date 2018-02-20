Cameroon: Customs Department Communes With Partners

This was during the 10th edition of the Stakeholders' Night which took place on February 2, 2018.

The 10th edition of the come-together between the Customs Department and the business community code-named 'Stakeholders Night' took place on February 2, 2018 at the Sawa Hotel in Douala with a host of dignitaries and business magnets present.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, the Director General of Customs, Edwin Fongod Nuvaga, said the night was instituted to celebrate partnerships, evaluate the path covered as well as pave the way forward. He disclosed that despite a hostile economic environment in 2017, customs revenue witnessed an increase of FCFA 53.3 billion. He also urged his collaborators to redouble their efforts and work towards better performance and reinforcement of governance.

The Director General of SABC, Emmanuel de Tailly, who spoke on behalf of the partners congratulated the Customs Department for the increase in revenue and for honouring them. He however advised the department to reduce the time for clearing goods from the port by digitalising the process. He also pleaded the institution to fight against illicit trade and assure quality control in collaboration with ANOR in order to achieve greater performance.

The views of the SABA boss were corroborated by the Minister of Finance, Alamine Ousmane Mey accompanied to the occasion by his colleagues of the CEMAC region who were in Douala for the Conference of Ministers meeting. Minister Alamine Ousmane Mey suggested the department should ease formalities and curb delays in releasing goods through modernisation, simplification, as well as cost and time reduction.

He congratulated the customs officials for their performance in 2017 and reminded them of their FCFA 800 billion revenue target in 2018. It is worthy to mention that the 10th edition of the Stakeholder Night coincided with the International Customs Day celebrated on the theme "a sure commercial environment at the service of economic development."