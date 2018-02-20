20 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Corrosive Effect of Corruption - Court Convicts Former Provincial Commissioner, Arno Lamoer

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Marianne Thamm

Former Provincial Commissioner Arno Lamoer was found not guilty in the Western Cape High Court on Monday on charges of money laundering and racketeering - a charge that carries massive fines and even life imprisonment - but guilty on a charge of corruption. Lamoer, after first pleading not guilty, later changed his plea, admitting that he received financial gratification from Cape Town businessman Salim Dawjee between December 2011 and September 2013 amounting to around R75,000. Lamoer was tipped off thrice by former National Police Commissioner Riah Phiyega that he was being investigated by the Hawks. We may never know why. The conviction marks the end of a sorry saga of need, greed and high-level corruption.

In 1997, Independent UK journalist Mary Braid reported on the then open warfare on the Cape Flats between gang and druglords and People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad), a militant vigilante group formed the previous year. Back then Arno Lamoer headed a crisis task force aimed at rooting out corruption in the region. A year later he headed the Organised Crime and Public Safety directorates in the region and moved up the ranks to become commander for special operations.

"If gang and...

South Africa

Ramaphosa to Host 'Farewell' Dinner for Zuma

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to host a dinner on Tuesday evening in honour of his predecessor former president… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.