South Africa: The Corrosive Effect of Corruption - Court Convicts Former Provincial Commissioner, Arno Lamoer

analysis

Former Provincial Commissioner Arno Lamoer was found not guilty in the Western Cape High Court on Monday on charges of money laundering and racketeering - a charge that carries massive fines and even life imprisonment - but guilty on a charge of corruption. Lamoer, after first pleading not guilty, later changed his plea, admitting that he received financial gratification from Cape Town businessman Salim Dawjee between December 2011 and September 2013 amounting to around R75,000. Lamoer was tipped off thrice by former National Police Commissioner Riah Phiyega that he was being investigated by the Hawks. We may never know why. The conviction marks the end of a sorry saga of need, greed and high-level corruption.



In 1997, Independent UK journalist Mary Braid reported on the then open warfare on the Cape Flats between gang and druglords and People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad), a militant vigilante group formed the previous year. Back then Arno Lamoer headed a crisis task force aimed at rooting out corruption in the region. A year later he headed the Organised Crime and Public Safety directorates in the region and moved up the ranks to become commander for special operations.

"If gang and...