20 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Everything You Need to Know About Chris De Burgh's SA Tour

Photo: Big Concerts
Chris De Burgh on his A Better World Tour.

Irish singer-songwriter Chris de Burgh will light up the night at the Grand West Arena on Wednesday, 28 February 2018 and at the Time Square Sun Arena on Friday, 2 March 2018.

Few artists can boast a pedigree of hit songs that span across four decades; songs like Just Another Poor Boy , Don't Pay the Ferryman , A Spaceman Came Travelling and the show stopping The Lady in Red have made him a household name.

Besides being a regular tour favourite here, South Africa holds a special place in de Burgh's heart as it was one of the first countries to embrace his unique style of musical story telling. He first visited the country in 1976 in support of his Spanish Train and Other Stories album.

Don't miss an evening of magical music and stories with one of pop's most iconic artists, here's everything you to know before you go:

Event information for Chris de Burgh in Cape Town:

Date: 28 February 2018Venue: Grand Arena, GrandWestTicket Price: R405 - R745. Tickets on sale from Big Concerts and Computicket.Event information for Chris de Burgh in Pretoria

Date: 2 March 2018Venue: Sun Arena, Time SquareTicket Price: R460 - R800. Tickets on sale from Big Concerts and Computicket

Source: Supplied

