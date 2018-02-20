Kenya: Drama at JKIA As Orengo, Wanjigi Blocked From Zimbabwe Flight

Photo: Dennis Onsongo/Nairobi News

Siaya Senator James Orengo and Nairobi businessman Jimi Wanjigi at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on February 20, 2018.

There has been drama at JKIA as immigration officials blocked Siaya Senator James Orengo and businessman Jimi Wanjigi from flying to Zimbabwe where they were scheduled to attend the burial of the country's opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

According to Senator Orengo, immigration officials at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport detained Mr Wanjigi's passport, apparently on orders from the Director of Immigration.

Their flight to Zimbabwe was to leave JKIA at around 9.20pm Monday but they missed as they waited for Mr Wanjigi's passport to be released to him.

Nasa leader Raila Odinga on Monday afternoon left the country for Zimbabwe to attend Mr Tsvangirai's funeral.