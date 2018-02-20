Ethiopia: Machine to Rid Lake Tana From Emboch Arrives

A machine that could mow and grind the water hyacinth, locally called Emboch, infesting Lake Tana was handed over to the City Administration last week. Amaga Plc procured the machine and donated it to the regional state.

The machine is capable of clearing the weed at the rate of 5,000sqm of water an hour.

The machine is expected to be assembled soon by technicians from abroad who will also provide operation training for domestic operators and deploy it in the short run, according to Gebru Mitiku, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Company.

The removal of the weed will begin soon with the support of local volunteers from the area, according to Belayneh Ayele (PhD), director of the Amhara Region State Environment, Forest & Wild Live Conservation Authority.