Tanzania: TBL Largest Recycler

TANZANIA Breweries Limited (TBL) has scooped an award as the best practices in recycling and environmental friendly waste management at its Dar es Salaam plant.

TBL Group Communications Manager, Ms Zena Tenga said after receiving the award from 'The Recycler' achievement shows the brewers' commitment in ensuring sustainability of its factories by making sure that they run their operations in environmental friendly ways.

"TBL's plant in Dar es Salaam managed to scoop the award after having managed to recycle over 2,069,357 kilogrammes of waste material, which is equivalent to saving 2,834 trees, 8,484 kwh of electricity, 18,624 barrels of oil and 5,215 cubic metres of landfill space," she said.

She added, "The award testifies our commitment on environmental matters. We work on reducing our operational carbon footprint by improving brewing efficiency, purchasing more efficient coolers and using more recycled packaging".

The award was issued by a Tanzanian registered company dubbed The Recycler which focuses on waste management and recycling with the aim to reduce the amount of waste that goes to landfill, hence protect the environment.

She added that in efforts to conserve the environment, TBL has also started to use alternative sources of energy that produce less carbon in its plant in Mwanza and Mbeya regions