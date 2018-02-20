Tanzania: State Extends Invitation to Visiting FIFA Top Brass

MINISTER for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Harrison Mwakyembe said the government will extend invitation to FIFA President, Gianni Infantino for an official visit of the country.

Infantino is due to arrive in the country this week, ready for the FIFA Executive Summit (FES) at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) on Thursday but that will not be his official visit of the country.

Minister Mwakyembe said the government will officially invite him together with the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to visit the country and have first-hand experience on the efforts the country was taking to develop football.

"They (FIFA) have only selected Tanzania to host their summit... it was not out of our invitation, this is why we feel it will be good to officially visit the country sometimes later," he said. Regarding the coming summit, Mwakyembe said all was set to welcome FIFA delegates, with some expected to start arriving in the country today.

"We expect Infantino (Gianni) to jet in the country in the early hour of Thursday. I will personally pick him at the Kilimanjaro Hyatt Regency Hotel in Dar es Salaam, and proceed to the State House, where he will meet President John Magufuli," said Minister Mwakyembe.

Tanzania has been selected as a Member Association to host one of the 12 FIFA EFS meetings, which begun last November and will stretch up to March this year, as part of President Infantino's vision of 'bringing FIFA back to football and football back to FIFA.

Apart from Infantino and CAF President Ahmad Ahmad, the summit will also draw presidents and general secretaries of 21 FIFA member associations. The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) General Secretary, Wilfred Kidao said everything was set to host the historic summit, which will attract at least 64 delegates.

Like in previous events, the delegates will work together to continue shaping the future of world football. Kidao said delegates will discuss the FIFA Forward programme, the future of youth and women's competitions and opportunities for improving the transfer system and international match calendar.

They will report on their experiences and country-specific issues and bring themselves up to date on the global game. The summit provides all of the delegates with an opportunity to share their knowledge and coordinate next steps.

With all of the participants sharing the same goal - to promote the game - they meet in the knowledge that their development efforts will ultimately benefit not only their own countries, but the footballing world as a whole.

When launching this series of summits in Paris in November 2016, President Infantino made it clear that the beautiful game can only develop successfully if FIFA cooperates closely and communicates regularly with its 211 member associations.

"It is important that in future the decisions at FIFA are not dictated from the top but really come from those who have to engage with and organise football in their countries every day," he said. Since then, 11 strategy summits have been held around the globe in the 2016/2017 series, with approximately 20 member associations discussing predefined topics and inspiring each other at each event.