Ethiopia: EAF Names Representatives At IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham

The country's athletics governing body, the Ethiopian Athletics Federation, EAF, has announced the Ethiopian representatives at the 17th World Indoor Athletics Championship that is set to take place at Arena Birmingham from March 1 to 4, 2018.

The veteran Mohamed Aman will go to Birmingham as lone representative in the men's 800m while Habtamu Alemu represents the women's side.

In women's 1, 500m Genzebe Dibaba, Dawit Seyoum and Gudaf Tsegaye are the Ethiopian representatives in this global big meet while in men's Samuel Tefera and Aman Wote stand for the country.

In men's 3, 000m Solomon Barega, Hagos Gebrehiwot and Yomif Kejelcha while Genzebe Dibaba, Dawit Seyoum and Fantu Worku will represent the country.

In 800m Aman had good performance in the sector. In 1, 500m Genzebe and Dawit Seyoum are the dominant force in this event. Hagos has gold in the IAAF indoor tour. Yomif is also a strong contender in the event.

When one considers the performance of Hagos and Yomif in this event, one gets their spectacular achievements. In the men's 3000m Hagos and Yomif finished with an Ethiopian 1-2 before leaving Karlsruhe to Madrid three weeks ago.

The pair waited until midway through the final lap before taking command, Hagos winning in 7:37.91, to close the meeting with its fifth world lead. Yomif was next in 7:38.67, a personal best, holding off the Abdalaati Iguider's strong but late finishing charge.

Genzebe has also shown extra vigour in the ongoing IAAF Indoor tour. The Ethiopian's sensational 3:57.45 run was one of five world-leading performances to play out before a vociferous sell-out crowd of 4,500 at the Messe Halle Karlsruhe. That was a victory well predicted and ended with consummate ease.

Genzebe Dibaba made another spectacular win at the Spanish capital city Madrid by taking the 1, 500m title at a time of 4 minutes 02.43 seconds leaving behind Konstanze Klosterhalfen of Germany at 4:04.72 and Eilish McColgan of Britain with a time of 4:08.07 to take the second and third places, in the order of that.

This victory was registered in the space of six days. This shows she has all the power to repeat what she has done in 2015.

Genzebe's rise to prominence reached its climax when she set a new indoor record in the women's 2,000m world record at the Miting International de Catalunya event in the Spanish city of Sabadell four years ago.

She finished the race in a time of 5:23.75 which eclipsed the previous record by just about seven seconds. That record was set 19 years ago by Romanian Gabriella Szabo.

Genzebe also proved that she is a myth when she displayed fitness that will make her very difficult to beat in just over a month at the IAAF World Championships in Beijing. In a race with almost all of the best 1500m runners in the world, Genzebe finished nearly six full seconds ahead of runner-up Sifan Hassan.

The Ethiopian heroine tally of World records now totals five, as she also holds the 1500, 3k, two-mile, and 5k records indoors.

After all this she faced an unexpected debacle in the 2016 Rio Olympics when she won the silver medal in the Women's 1500m race.

That has created shock among her fans and by the entire Ethiopian athletics fans. As if that was not enough, in the 2017 London World Athletics Championship she finished way down the line. That was indeed a big disappointment for her and for her national fans.

She was named Laureus Sportswoman of the Year for the 2014 alongside male winner counterpart Novak Djokovic and was 2015 IAAF World Athlete of the Year.

The Ethiopian are expected to shine in Birmingham world Indoor Championship.

Compiled by Solomon Bekele