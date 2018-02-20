Ethiopia: South Sudan's Parties Agree On Transitional Government

The latest meeting between the two factions of South Sudan, the ruling and the opposition led by Salva Kiir and Riek Macher, correspondingly have agreed on the composition of a transitional government and security arrangement by the negotiation leader Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

The two-week long revitalisation peace negotiation meeting held at the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) concluded on February 16, 2018, after signs of progress appeared amidst political boycotts and walkouts.

During the meeting, the parties raised political issues over the composition such as executive, parliament, security arrangements and the judicial reforms to involve the excluded parties.

In addition to the composition, the two parties have also agreed to implement the ceasefire agreement signed earlier.

IGAD, the regional wing of the African Union, through its special envoy to South Sudan Ismael Wais and permanent representatives of the United Nations (UN), has warned the two parties not to fire a single shot as the consequences would be devastating, according to Hirut Zemene, state minister for Foreign Affairs.