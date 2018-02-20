18 February 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: South Sudan's Parties Agree On Transitional Government

Tagged:

Related Topics

The latest meeting between the two factions of South Sudan, the ruling and the opposition led by Salva Kiir and Riek Macher, correspondingly have agreed on the composition of a transitional government and security arrangement by the negotiation leader Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

The two-week long revitalisation peace negotiation meeting held at the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) concluded on February 16, 2018, after signs of progress appeared amidst political boycotts and walkouts.

During the meeting, the parties raised political issues over the composition such as executive, parliament, security arrangements and the judicial reforms to involve the excluded parties.

In addition to the composition, the two parties have also agreed to implement the ceasefire agreement signed earlier.

IGAD, the regional wing of the African Union, through its special envoy to South Sudan Ismael Wais and permanent representatives of the United Nations (UN), has warned the two parties not to fire a single shot as the consequences would be devastating, according to Hirut Zemene, state minister for Foreign Affairs.

Ethiopia

Addis Ababa Transport Council Constructs Modern Bus Station

Ethiopia is making headway in building modern infrastructure. The Addis Ababa Transport Programs Coordination Council,… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.