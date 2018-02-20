20 February 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Magunje University Construction Gathers Pace

Construction of a Science and Technology University at Magunje Growth Point in Mashonaland West Province, has gathered pace.

Mash West Province is set to have a second university following the allocation of land to Magunje legislator Dr Godfrey Gandawa by Hurungwe Rural District Council for the purpose of establishing a university. Reports say more land was also allocated to Dr Gandawa for the construction of a college and a research station in the area.

"The construction of the university is on course, but we have had challenges with the land we had been given in the first place. The land we were given is where Chief Nematombo was residing, so it became a challenge up until we were given an alternative piece of land for the project," said Dr Gandawa.

Magunje, in Hurungwe, is an agro-based area.

