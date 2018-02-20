20 February 2018

Zimbabwe: PPC Cement Appoints New CEO

Leading cement manufacturer, PPC Limited has with immediate effect appointed former Managing Director of their South African plant, Johan Claasen as the substantive Chief Executive Officer, with the company already upbeat about his successes since his elevation on an interim basis in July last year.

Group Chairperson Peter Nelson said Claasen has overseen a number of important milestones including an improvement in efficiencies following the completion of key projects and strengthening PPC's financial position.

"Since his appointment as interim CEO, Johan has overseen a number of important milestones including the successful stabilization of the business, an improvement in efficiencies following the completion of key projects and the strengthening of PPC's financial position," said Nelson.

"Johan has developed strong relationships with a number of important stakeholders, not least the PPC board, executive team and the company's broader management team.

"He has demonstrated that he has the right set of skills to effectively lead the company by balancing operational and financial considerations to leverage our quality assets across the continent, improve our profitability and deliver sustainable long term returns for our stakeholders," added Nelson.

Claasen was previously the Managing Director for PPC Cement South Africa and served as a member of the group executive team since January 2013.

