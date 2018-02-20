Lobito — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, last Monday visited the support infrastructures of Lobito's crude-oil refinery, in the centre-west Benguela Province.

ANGOP has learnt that the visit happens in the ambit of the go0vernment's intention to re-launch the refinery project, which was cancelled in the year 2016 following the economic and financial crisis that hit the country.

João Lourenço toured the site of the said infrastructures and received explanations about the current state of the project.

According to engineer Guiomar Correia, who spoke in his capacity as a representative of the state-owned oil company Sonangol, 60 per cent of the production of the future refinery will be used in internal consumption and the rest will be exported.

The technician seized the occasion to inform that in 2016 when the project went on a standstill the over one thousand workers started to quit and now there are only about 70 left, most of whom are security guards.

The Lobito refinery is to produce several oil by-products.