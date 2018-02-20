Angola: Ruling Party Focused On Restructuration for Local Elections

Luanda — The secretary-general of the ruling MPLA, António Paulo Kassoma, last Monday in Luanda defended the reinforcement of the organisational capacity and preparation of the party's structures for the local (municipal) elections.

Paulo Kassoma was speaking at a meeting of the MPLA Politburo with members of the party's central structure and the provincial committee of Luanda, a gathering summoned by the organisation's leader, José Eduardo dos Santos.

The meeting coincides with the announcement made last Monday, in the centre-west Benguela Province, by the Head of State, João Lourenço, in relation to the implementation of local (elected) governments before the general elections scheduled for the year 2022.

Paulo Kassoma said he believes that the political attention will be turned to the reinforcement of the organisational capacity and preparation of the party's intermediate and grass-roots structures for the local elections.

He seized the occasion to appeal for greater party unity around the fulfilment of the organisation's strategic goals, as well as called on members to overcome the organisational shortcomings observed in some of the structures.

The meeting also analysed proposals for the substitution of some of the Party's provincial secretaries.

The ruling party's secretary general also spoke about the need to execute a series of actions that aim at responding to the current political and socioeconomic development demands, as well as called on members to mobilise support for the Executive to implement well the 2018/2022 National Development Plan.