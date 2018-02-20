20 February 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Bank Windhoek to Trade Chinese Yuan

Windhoek — Yesterday, Bank Windhoek started buying and selling Chinese Yuan (CNY) notes at all its branches countrywide. Yuan notes will be traded in addition to the current range of foreign currency notes, which are exchanged at zero percent commission. The bank will accept denominations of 10, 20, 50 and 100 CNY at its branches.

When travelling overseas, it is necessary to carry cash for incidentals like taxi fares, tips or shopping at local street markets. "Bank Windhoek's business clients also have one less thing to worry about by buying their foreign notes at zero percent commission," said Windsor Markus, Head: Treasury Sales, at Bank Windhoek. "They can rather focus on their business and not have to shop around for the lowest charges when banking their foreign exchange," he added.

Travellers can purchase foreign currency up to 60 days prior to departure. "Our team of forex experts will be ready to advise you on all foreign exchange-related matters and ensure you receive the best exchange rates possible, whether buying or selling," Markus said.

