20 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Huambo - Lack of Funds Delays Museum Rehabilitation

Huambo — The rehabilitation works of the central Huambo province museum started in 2017 have recorded a two-month delay in its conclusion due to the lack financial resources.

The information was disclosed on Monday to Angop by the local director of Culture, Venceslau Casese, adding that the rehabilitation work was supposed to be concluded in December.

Created in 1948, the museum has at least 1000 pieces of sacred art, Botanic, anthropologic, zoomorphic, ethnographic, archeology, photogravure and painting works.

