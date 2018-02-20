20 February 2018

Malawi: Wanderers Defender Foster Namwera Loses Wife

By Jabulani Phiri

Be Forward Wanderers' long serving defender Foster Namwera has been dealt a big blow following the death of his wife Takondwa at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre Tuesday morning.

Announcing the sad news on their official Facebook page, the club posted: "We are we are sad to announce the death of Foster Namwera's wife. She passed away early this morning. Details will be given in due course. Our heartfelt condolences to Foster and the whole family. May her soul rest in peace."

According to reports, the deceased was working with National Bank of Malawi.

Her death comes as the team is scheduled to face AS Vita of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Wednesday in CAF return leg at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe. In the first leg, Wanderers were humiliated 4-0.

However, Namwera was not part of the squad that travelled to DRC. This did not go down well with the towering defender as he demanded to know the reasons why he was dropped.

He further asked the team to tell him if his services are still needed by the club.

