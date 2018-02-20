Namibia: Omaheke Council Funds Worthy Causes

Windhoek — The Omaheke Regional Council has donated N$28,500 to a finalist of the Miss Republic of Namibia beauty pageant, Rejoice Nunuhes.

Nunuhes, 18, will be representing the Omaheke region in the beauty pageant which will take place on March 3 in Windhoek.

During the official handover ceremony of the donation held in the council chamber on Friday, Omaheke Regional Council chairperson Ignatius Kariseb said the council decided to donate the money to Nunuhes to ensure the region would be represented nationally as her participation would put the region on the map. "The participation of Miss Nunuhes in this beauty pageant should, therefore, not be taken as her individual endeavour, but a regional collective," Kariseb said. The Miss Republic of Namibia pageant is an initiative of the Paulina Malulu Trust, owned by Miss Namibia 2013 after whom the trust was named. The pageant will be held this year for the first time.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Nunuhes said she would use the donation to purchase items required for the finalists' boot camp and the crowning event. Kariseb further mentioned that during the current financial year, the council availed financial assistance to the Eastern Bulls, a local rugby club in Gobabis, to the tune of N$11,500 to enable them to participate in national rugby tournaments. Council further provided financial support amounting to N$10,000 to the Tsjaka Fun Day, an annual event held in Tsjaka where the youth in the Kalahari constituency participate in different sport codes as part of recreational activities.

Omaheke Radio, a local community radio in Gobabis, received N$63,000. All these contributions are part of the council's social responsibility aimed at assisting the council in its quest to ensure regional development, improve the welfare of communities and promote a positive image of the council, he said.