Angola: Agricultural Sector Bets On Food Self-Sufficiency

Luanda — Angola will in short-term have nitrate and phosphate fertilisers' factories and bet on the domestic production of seeds to secure food self- sufficiency.

This was recently assured in a TV interview granted by the minister of agriculture and Forest, Marcos Nhunga to FAO TV in Rome, Italy.

The Angolan official added that contacts are currently being made with some countries with technological capacity such as, Morocco and Russia in order to implement the project.

He also stated that the country is rich in gas and phosphate, primary conditions for the production of nitrogenous and phosphate fertilizers.