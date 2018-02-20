South Africa: Red-Hot Kohli Attains Rare Rankings Double

Virat Kohli's prolific run with the bat has helped him attain the rare feat of crossing the 900-point mark in both Tests and ODIs after the latest update in the ICC ODI Player Rankings, which also saw Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan and India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah take the joint-top position among bowlers.

Kohli has become only the second batsman after South Africa's AB de Villiers to attain the 900-point mark concurrently in both forms of the game and one among only five to have crossed 900 points in both forms of the game as he consolidated his top position with 558 runs in the 5-1 series win over South Africa, during which he slammed three centuries.

Kohli has thus moved ahead of Brian Lara in the all-timers' list, having also overtaken him in the all-timers' Test list last month. Kohli is now seventh in the ODI list of all-time rankings that is led by Vivian Richards with 935 points and the India captain is now a good 22 points clear of Sachin Tendulkar, whose ODI career high of 887 points came against Zimbabwe in January 1998. Kohli, who is the first India batsman to touch the 900-point mark in ODIs, has the best aggregate since Lara reached 911 points in March 1993.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who aggregated 323 runs in the South Africa series, is another notable gainer in the latest rankings even as a clutch of Indian bowlers made rapid strides in the latest rankings, including the wrist-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

Leg-spinner Chahal has moved up eight slots to 21st position with 16 wickets in the South Africa series while Chinaman bowler Yadav's 17 scalps have helped him move up 15 positions to take 47th position. Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah's eight wickets have lifted him two places to take the joint-first position.

Rashid has joined Bumrah at the top with 16 wickets in the series against Zimbabwe which Afghanistan won 4-1 to become the youngest to attain top ranking. His 51 runs in two innings in the series, including a brisk 43 in the final match in Sharjah on Monday, has also helped him break into the top-five in the list of all-rounders while he has also moved up 11 slots to take 115th place among batsmen.

Other Afghanistan players to gain in the latest rankings include batsmen Rahmat Shah (up 39 places to 42nd), Javed Ahmedi (up 18 places to 83rd) and Najibullah Zadran (up 23 places to 93rd) and off-spin bowler Mohammad Nabi (up seven places to 11th).

For South Africa, Faf du Plessis' 120-run knock in the first ODI against India, after which he was ruled out due to an injury, has seen him gain one slot to reach eighth position.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan have overtaken Zimbabwe in the ICC ODI Team Rankings. Afghanistan have gained four points to take 10th position with 55 points while Zimbabwe have lost three points to be on 50 points.

ICC ODI Team rankings:

Under rank, team, points

1. India 123

2. South Africa 117

3. England 116

4. New Zealand 115

5. Australia 112

6. Pakistan 96

7. Bangladesh 90

8. Sri Lanka 84

9. Windies 76

10. Afghanistan 55

11. Zimbabwe 50

12. Ireland 40

ICC ODI Batsmen rankings:

Under rank, player, team, points

1. Virat Kohli (IND) 909

2. AB de Villiers (SA) 844

3. David Warner (AUS) 823

4. Babar Azam (PAK) 813

5. Joe Root (ENG) 808

6. Rohit Sharma (IND) 799

7. Quinton de Kock (SA) 783

8. Faf du Plessis (SA) 782

9. Kane Williamson (NZ) 777

10. Shikhar Dhawan (IND) 769

ICC ODI Bowlers rankings:

Under rank, player, team, points

T1 . Rashid Khan (AFG) 787

T1. Jasprit Bumrah (IND) 787

3. Trent Boult (NZ) 729

4. Josh Hazlewood (AUS) 714

5. Hasan Ali (PAK) 711

6. Imran Tahir (SA) 683

7. Kagiso Rabada (SA) 679

8. Y. Chahal (IND) 667

9. Mitchell Santner (NZ) 662

10. Mitchell Starc (AUS) 658

ICC ODI All-rounders rankings:

Under rank, player, team, points

1. Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 360

2. M. Hafeez (PAK) 339

3. M. Nabi (AFG) 332

4. Rashid Khan (AFG) 311

5. A. Mathews (SL) 306

Source: Sport24