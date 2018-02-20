20 February 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

South Africa/Malawi: Gabeya Pass Trials in South Africa - Malawi Defender Set to Join Highlands Park

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Osman Faiti

Nyasa Big Bullets defenders Miracle Gabeya has made the grade at South African a second-tier league side Highlands Park where he attended trials.

Gabeya said he is waiting for the two clubs to agree on terms before he joins his new club.

"I passed the trials and what remains is the two clubs to agree on the transfer fee," he said.

"I will certainly return to South Africa to join Highlands Park," he stressed.

The player has reportedly been offered a two-year contract by Highlands, who are on the verge of making a quick return to the elite Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Bullets chief executive officer [CEO] Fleetwood Haiya said the player's deal will be sorted soon.

Gabeya's initial deal with Highlands fell through in January 2017 after Bullets felt the facilitator of the deal--their former captain Patrick Mabedi--was not being sincere on the transfer fee.

Mabedi allegedly communicated to Bullets that Highlands offered about R200 000 (about K11 million) with R100 000 to be paid upfront for the player yet the People's Team later realised the South African club put on the table $35 000 (about K25 million).

Gabeya tried his luck at Highlands Park after failing to clinch a deal with PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs

South Africa

Ramaphosa to Host Honorary Dinner for Zuma

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to host a dinner on Tuesday evening in honour of his predecessor former president… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.