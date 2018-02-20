Lobito — The State-owned Oil Company (Sonangol) will by the end of February conclude the process of assessment of the proposals received for the construction of refineries in Angola aimed at reducing fuel imports.

This was granted on Monday in Benguela by the company's CEO, Carlos Saturnino, following the visit paid by the Angolan president, João Lourenço, to the future Lobito-based refinery, whose construction works have been on hold since 2016, due to the economic crisis in the country.

According to the official, the working team is currently assessing this matter as instructed by the president and must by the end of this month conclude the analysis of the 23 proposals received and then submit a report to the government.

"The deadline will be accomplished as we expect the government to make a decision and the appropriated recommendations in March", said the CEO.

In December 2017, the President João Lourenço set up a working team made up of members of the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Petroleum and Sonangol with a view to analyzing and handle the proposals for the construction of refineries in Angola."

Angola is the second largest oil producer in Africa, behind Nigeria.

The country produces more than 1.6 million barrels of crude oil per day.