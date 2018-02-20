20 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Handball - Official Defends More Games With European Teams

Luanda — The chairman of the Angolan Handball Federation, Pedro Godinho, suggested the creation of a mechanism for teams such as Petro de Luanda and 1º de Agosto women?s teams to play with European clubs to improve their quality and results in world and African competitions.

The official, who was speaking to the press at the end of the Men's and Women's Angola Handball Super Cup final, said the increase of matches with high level teams could be the best thing to do for those two teams, which provide more players to the national squad.

Petro de Luanda won the women's handball super cup after beating 1º de Agosto by 21-19.

