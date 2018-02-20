Namibia: No Rhino Poached in Khorixas Area

Windhoek — The rhino poaching case reported to Khorixas police last Thursday was a false alarm, according to the station commander of Khorixas police Chief Inspector Hiskia Nuuyoma.

Khorixas police received a report that poachers were in the White Lady area near the famed Twyfelfontein area and launched an operation, which turned out to be a false alarm.

"Tourists saw individuals in the bushes and thought they were poachers. The police were immediately mobilised from Bergsig, Kamanjab, and Khorixas," Nuuyoma revealed.

The report of rhino poaching was made after 16h00 on Thursday but police found out that the individuals were not poachers, as reported, but were Save the Rhino and Ministry of Environment and Tourism officials patrolling the area.

Nuuyoma added that only three cases of poaching were reported, one of which involved a rhino and the suspects were successfully apprehended. Three of the four suspects are out on bail of N$7 000 while one remains at Khorixas police holding cells, as he cannot foot the bill.

Nuuyoma advised would-be poachers to desist from the illegal practice and said there is a process to be followed for those who need meat while those who engage in poaching to enrich themselves were warned that bail for rhino poachers is high.

"You will not be able to afford bail and spend unreasonable time in jail, which was supposed to be spent outside in a useful way," he said.

Nuuyoma also pleaded with local communities to be on the lookout for suspicious activities in their areas and to immediately alert the local police.

Kunene region has been one of the hotbeds for rhino poaching over the years.