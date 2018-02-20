Namibia: Guard Kills Uncle Then Takes Own Life

Windhoek — A security guard committed suicide after killing his uncle on Friday in Windhoek's residential area of Wanaheda.

Sakaria Kuhangwa, 33, is said to have gunned down his 52-year-old uncle, Erikson Mutilifa, with his service shotgun following a spat.

According to the police report, Kuhangwa - who was employed by a local security company, was making romantic advances towards his cousin, something which did not sit well with Mutilifa.

Namibian Police Force spokesperson, Chief Inspector Kaunapawa Shikwambi, said Kuhangwa allegedly went into his cousin's room where he made romantic advances towards her. "His uncle confronted him and out of rage he went outside and fired a shot with his service shotgun," narrated Shikwambi.

Mutilifa confronted Kuhangwa for the second time when he came back into the house shortly after firing the shot. During the confrontation, Kuhangwa fatally shot his uncle in the chest and thereafter turned the gun on himself. Kuhangwa died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

In other unrelated matters, a resident of Onkani village, Otamanzi constituency, ended his own life on Saturday following an argument with his family.

Festus Shivolo, 37, reportedly hanged himself with a rope in his sleeping room early Sunday morning.

"It is alleged that the deceased argued with his family members about some missing money before he committed suicide," explained Shikwambi.

Police do not suspect any foul play in the suspect's death and no suicide note was found at the scene.

The Katutura police station on Friday recorded the death of one Emmanuel Namupolo, 46, whose body was discovered hanging from a tree. It is alleged that he left home on Thursday without informing anybody where he was going.