20 February 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: MCP Brands Mid-Year Budget Review 'Load of False Hopes'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Wanga Gwede

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has told Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe to stop giving false promises to people, rubbishing the Mid-Year Budget Review as a a load of false hopes.

Making his formal response to the statement, MCP spokesperson on Finance Alexander Kusamba Dzonzi said it had more grey areas in the budget.

"We would like to warn the government against over committing itself; they should stop giving false hopes to Malawians," said Dzonzi.

He cited the Kammwamba Coal-fired Power Project, saying government fif not indicate how much money is needed for it.

Dzonzi also said no funding has been identified for the Blantyre to Chileka or the Mzuzu City dual carriageways.

He also said Lilongwe is facing pressure of water shortages and said there are "high expectations" that the issue will be resolved through the development of the Salima- Lilongwe Water Supply Project to pump water from Lake Malawi.

"We don't ant ti reach the situation of Cape Town," said Kusamba Dzonzi.

South Africa-based Khato Holdings Limited of Simbi, through a joint venture of Khato Civils (Pty) Limited and Zambezi (Pty), was contracted by Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) and Malawi Government to install the water pipeline project following a closed tender process involving over six companies and a successful business pitch at the Malawi Investment Forum (MIF).

Dzonzi suggested that apart from cutting travel budgets, the Decent and Affordable Housing Subsidy Programme (Dahsp) expenditure should be abolished , the resources can be channelled to a crisis in the agriculture sector as the country's economy is agro-based.

Malawi

David Banda Is Malawi's Future President - Madonna

U.S. pop star Madonna has declared on Twitter that her celebrity son, David Banda, adopted from Malawi, will be… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.