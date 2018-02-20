Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has told Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe to stop giving false promises to people, rubbishing the Mid-Year Budget Review as a a load of false hopes.

Making his formal response to the statement, MCP spokesperson on Finance Alexander Kusamba Dzonzi said it had more grey areas in the budget.

"We would like to warn the government against over committing itself; they should stop giving false hopes to Malawians," said Dzonzi.

He cited the Kammwamba Coal-fired Power Project, saying government fif not indicate how much money is needed for it.

Dzonzi also said no funding has been identified for the Blantyre to Chileka or the Mzuzu City dual carriageways.

He also said Lilongwe is facing pressure of water shortages and said there are "high expectations" that the issue will be resolved through the development of the Salima- Lilongwe Water Supply Project to pump water from Lake Malawi.

"We don't ant ti reach the situation of Cape Town," said Kusamba Dzonzi.

South Africa-based Khato Holdings Limited of Simbi, through a joint venture of Khato Civils (Pty) Limited and Zambezi (Pty), was contracted by Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) and Malawi Government to install the water pipeline project following a closed tender process involving over six companies and a successful business pitch at the Malawi Investment Forum (MIF).

Dzonzi suggested that apart from cutting travel budgets, the Decent and Affordable Housing Subsidy Programme (Dahsp) expenditure should be abolished , the resources can be channelled to a crisis in the agriculture sector as the country's economy is agro-based.