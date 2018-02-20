20 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Head of State Appoints Supreme Court Justices

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, last Monday under the proposal of the Higher Council of the Judicial Magistracy appointed Supreme Court Justices.

According to a press note from the Head of State's Civil Office, the appointed justices are Norberto Moisés Mona Capeça, Aurélio Simba, João Pedro Kinkani Fuantoni, Anabela Mendes Vidinhas and Rui Constantino da Cruz Ferreira.

According to the Constitution of the Republic of Angola, the Supreme Court is the highest court of the Angolan criminal and civil law offences Jurisdictions.

The Chief Justice and the Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme Court are picked and appointed by the Head of State from among candidates presented by the Supreme Court justices.

Angola

Official Defends More Games With European Teams

The chairman of the Angolan Handball Federation, Pedro Godinho, suggested the creation of a mechanism for teams such as… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.