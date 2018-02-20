Angola: Head of State Appoints Supreme Court Justices

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, last Monday under the proposal of the Higher Council of the Judicial Magistracy appointed Supreme Court Justices.

According to a press note from the Head of State's Civil Office, the appointed justices are Norberto Moisés Mona Capeça, Aurélio Simba, João Pedro Kinkani Fuantoni, Anabela Mendes Vidinhas and Rui Constantino da Cruz Ferreira.

According to the Constitution of the Republic of Angola, the Supreme Court is the highest court of the Angolan criminal and civil law offences Jurisdictions.

The Chief Justice and the Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme Court are picked and appointed by the Head of State from among candidates presented by the Supreme Court justices.