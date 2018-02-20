Ethiopia: Addis Ababa Transport Council Constructs Modern Bus Station

Ethiopia is making headway in building modern infrastructure. The Addis Ababa Transport Programs Coordination Council, in an effort to solve the transportation crisis in the city has started the construction of a modern auto bus station, which will serve up to 80,000 people per day.

Ethiopia is fast becoming a country of many firsts when it comes to infrastructure development on the continent. Last year, the east African country surpassed Kenya to become the region's top economic giant. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital city, is becoming the centre of technological infrastructure.

Mid last year, Ethiopia introduced Africa's first smart parking system. The smart parking system can accommodate up to 90 cars without consuming much space. Ethiopia introduced an electric railway which connects the country to Djibouti. The electric railway cut down a three day journey to 12 hours and runs for 750km.

The infrastructures built in the country have been in partnership with China. Ethiopia is constructing a modern auto bus station. The modern auto bus station is being built at Africa's biggest market hub in Addis, 'Merkato'. The construction is facilitated by the Addis Ababa Transport Programs Coordination Council.

Ethiopia's smart parking system allows 90 cars can be parked where it could occupy only 9 cars earlier. Photo: Twitter/ Selorm Akligo

The construction of the auto bus station costs around $7.4 million. The project is 17% underway. The bus station will serve up to 80,000 people per day, and will be operational in October 2019.

The construction of the auto bus station will relieve the transportation problems in the country's capital Addis Ababa. The auto bus station "has the capacity to offer services for up to 20 auto buses on underground and main road compounds," according to the Ethiopian Herald.