20 February 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Walvis Man Pours Boiling Water On Girlfriend

A 20-year-old woman from Walvis Bay was hospitalised after she sustained injuries on her buttocks and thighs when her boyfriend poured boiling water on her.

The incident occurred last Saturday at their residence in the Kuisebmond residential area, a crime report issued by deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu of the Namibian Police said yesterday.

Iikuyu said the police are yet to establish the 29-year-old man's motives.

The woman was admitted to the Walvis Bay State Hospital, where she is still being treated.

Iikuyu said the victim did not report the matter to the police. The nurses at the hospital, however, informed the police on Saturday.

"The suspect went into hiding the same night, but was arrested on Monday," reads the report.

The man is expected to appear before court today.

- Nampa

