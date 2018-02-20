The man who was stabbed to death at the University of Namibia's Khomasdal campus yesterday, was allegedly killed after demanding N$20 from a student.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Fidel Jacob Gaseb.

It is alleged that the 25-year-old suspect, who is a Unam student, went to a nearby shop where the deceased asked him for a N$20 and when he said that he had no money, the deceased became aggressive and attacked the student.

"The deceased followed the suspect, who was returning to campus, and fought him with a knife in his hand. During the scuffle the knife allegedly fell to the ground and the suspect picked it up and fatally stabbed the deceased in the chest and neck," said police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi in an email statement this morning.

Shikwambi said after the fatal stabbing, the suspect report himself at the Katutura Police Station, where he was arrested.

He was afterwards taken to hospital for injuries sustained during the fight. His relatives have been informed. The suspect is expected to appear in the Katutura Magistrate's Court tomorrow and police investigations continue.