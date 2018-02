Three local seismic stations from the Namibian seismological network recorded two tremors in Kunene region last week.

The first tremor, with a magnitude of 4.0 Mc was recorded approximately 100 km north west of Kamanjab on Tuesday at 23h40.

The second tremor with a magnitude of 2.9 Mc was recorded on Friday midnight ten kilometers north of Ariamsvlei.

A tremor is a relatively small or short-lived movement of the earth's surface caused by the same forces that produce earthquakes.